Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) traded down 1.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,348 shares. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm’s market cap is $476.19 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gad Soffer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $334,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $66,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,583,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its segment is the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. It has approximately two groups of product candidates, such as allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells, and molecularly targeted biologics.

