AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,898.79 ($59.57).

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($70.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($75.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) traded up 1.25% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4607.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,481 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 58.28 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,297.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,657.15. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,505.00.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

