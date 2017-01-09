Astoria Financial Corporation (AF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Astoria Financial Corporation were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,259,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 273,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,975,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,600,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $22,192,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astoria Financial Corporation by 24.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 180,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 495,945 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Astoria Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Astoria Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astoria Financial Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AF shares. FBR & Co downgraded Astoria Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Astoria Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Astoria Financial Corporation Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is the unitary savings and loan holding company of Astoria Bank and its subsidiaries. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank, which is a local, community-oriented bank. Astoria Bank’s business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four- family, or residential, mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities.

