Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Receives $86.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) opened at 95.98 on Friday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Assurant’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Assurant by 896.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in Assurant by 160.0% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc is a provider of specialty protection products and related services. The Company’s segments include Assurant Solution, Assurant Specialty Property and Corporate & Other. The Assurant Solutions segment provides mobile device protection products and services; debt protection administration; credit insurance; extended service products and related services for consumer electronics, appliances and vehicles, and offers pre-funded funeral insurance.
