Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Given ” Buy” Rating at HSBC

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its ” buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.56) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.18) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc from GBX 2,600 ($31.95) to GBX 3,000 ($36.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.11) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.01) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,034.19 ($37.29).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2670.00. 192,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 21.10 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,646.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,710.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 26.45 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods plc’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

In other Associated British Foods plc news, insider Charles J. F. Sinclair purchased 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,595 ($31.89) per share, with a total value of £84,078 ($103,328.01).

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

