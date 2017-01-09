Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded down 2.60% on Monday, hitting $42.71. 11,104,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.77 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other Morgan Stanley news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 222,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $7,327,224.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 863,334 shares in the company, valued at $28,403,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 220,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $7,321,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,245,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

