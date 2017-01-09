ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ARRIS International PLC were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International PLC during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International PLC during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International PLC during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International PLC during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 646,027 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.72 billion. ARRIS International PLC has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ARRIS International PLC had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ARRIS International PLC will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/arris-international-plc-arrs-position-raised-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1145278.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARRS. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other ARRIS International PLC news, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,764,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,593,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARRIS International PLC Company Profile

ARRIS International plc focuses on entertainment and communications technology. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The CPE segment’s products include Set-Top, Gateway, digital subscriber line (DSL) and Cable Modem, and Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (E-MTA) and Voice/Data Modem.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS).

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.