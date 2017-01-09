Arch Coal (ARCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal (NASDAQ:ARCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ASHLAND COAL, INC. is engaged in the mining, processing and marketing of low-sulfur bituminous coal. The Company sells its coal primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States. The Company also exports coal, primarily to European customers. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Arch Coal from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Arch Coal (NASDAQ:ARCH) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. 49,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/arch-coal-arch-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1144927.html.

