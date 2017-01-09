ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Bank of America Corporation downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArcelorMittal (MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/arcelormittal-mt-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts/1145261.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 73.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 2,368,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,654.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 346,058 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 157,554 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,298 shares. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.97 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company is an integrated steel and mining company. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.