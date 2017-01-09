Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua America’s growth was primarily driven by higher contributions from the Regulated business and prudent expense management. Aqua America’s extensive network of water and wastewater systems, and continuous investments in regulated assets will help it to provide high-quality, reliable water services to its expanding customer base. However, the current rate of return from the company’s shares was lower than that of the broader industry in the last 12 months. Also, Aqua America runs the inherent risk of contamination of water sources, which could raise its operating costs, while fluctuating weather conditions might dampen demand for water. In addition, securing essential funds for growth projects at a favorable rate could pose challenges for this capital-intensive utility.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Aqua America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons reiterated an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) opened at 30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua America will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/aqua-america-inc-wtr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy/1144296.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aqua America by 93.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aqua America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aqua America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua America (WTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.