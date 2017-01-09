Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.76 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 21.42 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company earned $660.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 49,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $987,653.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $43,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $11,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,619,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 217.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 927,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 635,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

