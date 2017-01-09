Anup V. Singh Sells 10,000 Shares of Nimble Storage, Inc. (NMBL) Stock

Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSE:NMBL) CFO Anup V. Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSE:NMBL) opened at 8.12 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $710.50 million. Nimble Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business earned $102 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Nimble Storage had a negative net margin of 41.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nimble Storage, Inc. will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nimble Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nimble Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Nimble Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nimble Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nimble Storage by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Nimble Storage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,394,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 446,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Nimble Storage by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,602,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 93,563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nimble Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nimble Storage by 35.7% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 396,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) engineers and delivers its customers with flash storage platform. The Company’s Predictive Flash platform consists of a Unified Flash Fabric that provides a single consolidation architecture with common data services across a portfolio of All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays, and InfoSight predictive analytics with integrated support and service offerings.

