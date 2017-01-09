Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) Position Lowered by Greystone Investment Management LLC

Greystone Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA makes up about 2.9% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 100.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 39.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) traded up 0.01% on Monday, reaching $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $136.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The company earned $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev SA will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Sunday. Investec lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

