Andrew F. Cates Buys 4,100 Shares of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Stock

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Andrew F. Cates bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) opened at 15.30 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $352.96 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. PICO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PICO Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in PICO Holdings by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PICO Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its position in PICO Holdings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PICO Holdings by 26.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PICO Holdings Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc (PICO) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Water Resource and Water Storage Operations; Real Estate Operations, and Corporate. PICO’s subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, Inc (Vidler), acquires and develops water resources and water storage operations in the southwestern United States, with assets and operations in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

