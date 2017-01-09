Analysts Set ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) Price Target at $11.92

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 238,490 shares of the company traded hands. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $760.79 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm earned $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. ZIOPHARM Oncology had a negative return on equity of 364.49% and a negative net margin of 2,276.89%. ZIOPHARM Oncology’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post ($1.33) earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is seeking to acquire, develop and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies through synthetic immuno-oncology. Its clinical-stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12, is used with the oral activator veledimex.

