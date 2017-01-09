Analysts Set Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRI) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRI) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

SSRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Monday, October 17th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 15.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) opened at 10.089 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion. Silver Standard Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company operates through three segments: Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

