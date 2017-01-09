Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) PT at $6,100.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,100.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) opened at 16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

