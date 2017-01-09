Analysts Set New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 119,968 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 18.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) opened at 11.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. New Home Company Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.01.

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $178 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. New Home Company Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Home Company Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Home Company Inc. (The) Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

