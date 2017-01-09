Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Target Price at $74.40

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.
Shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) opened at 74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.60. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 68.03%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,356,000 after buying an additional 392,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,687,000 after buying an additional 430,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,252,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 265,679 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 502.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,602,000 after buying an additional 973,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,397,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.