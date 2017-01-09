Analysts Set Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Target Price at $50.46

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business earned $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 3,804 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $179,700.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 10,500 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $507,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $507,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,731,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after buying an additional 442,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates its business through four segments, which include Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

