Analysts Set Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Price Target at $23.00

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 17.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Aritzia has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion.

