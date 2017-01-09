Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHLB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $32.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Berkshire Hills Bancorp an industry rank of 25 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Thomas Burton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $206,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,295.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Williar Dunlaevy sold 19,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $570,958.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,026.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 56,815 shares of the company traded hands. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company earned $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is the holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Its product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

