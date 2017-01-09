Analysts Anticipate Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) to Post $0.39 EPS

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR an industry rank of 148 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) traded down 1.21% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 14,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth about $5,184,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 71.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

