AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Position Maintained by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. continued to hold its position in AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,316 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. AMTEK accounts for 0.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMTEK were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in AMTEK by 142.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMTEK by 17.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Jackson Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMTEK by 50.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Park Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of AMTEK by 92.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 912,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,203,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AMTEK by 53.7% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) traded down 0.729% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.705. 827,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. AMTEK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.611 and a beta of 1.15.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. AMTEK had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $945 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. AMTEK’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMTEK, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of AMTEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMTEK in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company raised shares of AMTEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMTEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMTEK from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other AMTEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $196,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMTEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

