Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Non-U.S. markets usually account for the lion’s share of Amphenol’s net sales, due to which it is highly susceptible to volatility in foreign exchanges. Furthermore, bulk of the revenues comes from sales to the communications industry, demand for which is subject to rapid technological change, thereby leading to high R&D costs. Increasing cost of raw materials and continued acquisition binge are also matters of concern and are likely to be drag on the profitability of the company. However, Amphenol has performed in line with the industry in the last three months. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while fourth-quarter estimates have remained unchanged in the last 60 days. The company remains encouraged by its expanding presence in the fast-growing commercial aerospace market and is well positioned to capitalize on the proliferation of electronics content in the future.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Amphenol Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol Corporation from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) opened at 68.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Amphenol Corporation had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/amphenol-corporation-aph-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1144324.html.

In other Amphenol Corporation news, SVP Luc Walter sold 68,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $4,546,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 359.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments: Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol Corporation (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.