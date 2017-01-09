AMI Asset Management Corp Has $41,119,000 Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 1.005% during trading on Monday, reaching $119.095. 12,414,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $635.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.332 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Instinet raised Apple to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $135.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

