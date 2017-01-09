Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 16,994 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson Corporation were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation by 80.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation by 188.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) traded down 1.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. 98,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company earned $509 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Nordson Corporation’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nordson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About Nordson Corporation

