American International Group Inc. Sells 8,618 Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter worth about $278,689,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 639.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,898,000 after buying an additional 1,370,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,651,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,151,000 after buying an additional 904,838 shares in the last quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 178.1% in the second quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 890,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,101,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,326,000 after buying an additional 834,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,980 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $55.94.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nielsen N.V. from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $254,843.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,283,816.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

