American International Group Inc. Has $7,768,000 Position in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Jack In The Box worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,728,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,824,000 after buying an additional 97,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 58,757.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,573,000 after buying an additional 619,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Jack In The Box during the second quarter worth about $34,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up 1.51% on Monday, hitting $107.88. 449,760 shares of the stock traded hands. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm earned $398.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Jack In The Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $149,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

