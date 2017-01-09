American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wunderlich set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.96 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) opened at 14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company earned $941 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.94 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Invictus RG increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8,589.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

