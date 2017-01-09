Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Almost Family, Inc. is a regionally focused provider of home health services. They have service locations in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, New York, Kentucky, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama. The Company has two divisions, Home Health care and Healthcare Innovations. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFAM. RBC Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Almost Family from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Almost Family from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) traded down 0.76% on Friday, hitting $45.45. 43,309 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $462.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.77. Almost Family has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Almost Family will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/almost-family-inc-afam-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1145294.html.

In other news, insider P Todd Lyles sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $499,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Bing sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $151,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Almost Family (AFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.