Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Receives Buy Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Almost Family in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Almost Family from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Almost Family from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Almost Family has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company earned $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Almost Family will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Todd Lyles sold 11,300 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $499,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Bing sold 3,400 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $151,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,474 shares in the company, valued at $642,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Almost Family by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Almost Family by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Almost Family by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 61,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Almost Family by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Almost Family by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).

