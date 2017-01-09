Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,798,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,877,000 after buying an additional 1,924,613 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 23,512,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,350,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 61.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,957,000 after buying an additional 4,658,743 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 305.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 10,769,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,840,000 after buying an additional 8,115,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 10,401,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,553,000 after buying an additional 770,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) traded down 0.70% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,018 shares. The firm’s market cap is $9.48 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, is a franchise in the Internet, telephone, mobile and mail banking market. The Company operates through three segments: Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations and Mortgage operations.

