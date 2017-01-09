Allergan PLC. (AGN) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 68.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 19.9% in the second quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.47% on Monday, hitting $220.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,001 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.65. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $302.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 93.74%. The company earned $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation set a $294.00 price objective on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

In other news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

