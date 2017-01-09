Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Robert A. Breyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. 119,182 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $8.99 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Director Robert A. Breyer Sells 4,000 Shares” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/alkermes-plc-alks-director-robert-a-breyer-sells-4000-shares/1144911.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes PLC from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.