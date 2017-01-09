Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,745,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,759,000 after buying an additional 2,002,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,478,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,774,000 after buying an additional 216,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,025,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,575,000 after buying an additional 728,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,686,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,939,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,564,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,003,000 after buying an additional 135,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.77. 2,608,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.85.

In other news, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $123,828.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $175,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,003,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

