Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Receives $168.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.18.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 143.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $175.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $175,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,003,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carsten Thiel sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $300,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Receives $168.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-receives-168-42-average-price-target-from-brokerages/1144224.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.