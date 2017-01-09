Alcoa Corp (AA) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $32.10 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded down 3.91% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. 4,205,059 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company’s market capitalization is $5.39 billion. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth $23,707,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 852,224 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth $902,000.

Alcoa Corp Company Profile

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

