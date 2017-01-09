Albert E. Smith Sells 16,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Albert E. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $684,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,058.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 42.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $4,115,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

