Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 33,345 shares of the stock traded hands. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm’s market cap is $192.33 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.04) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/akebia-therapeutics-inc-akba-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1144865.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) biology, and the commercialization of these products for patients with serious medical needs. The Company’s segment is the business of developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics based on HIF biology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.