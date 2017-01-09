Airbus Group (EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Shares of Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) opened at 17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. Airbus Group has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

