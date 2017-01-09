Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen and Company

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “Agios provided high level overview of its pipeline and key goals for 2017.””

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded down 9.94% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,163 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.08) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $122,545.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 135.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,942.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 253,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 240,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,105,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 192,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

