Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $98,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2,617.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aflac by 51.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 645.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 70.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/aflac-incorporated-afl-stake-cut-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc/1144797.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vetr upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, VP James Todd Daniels sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $76,098.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $68,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.