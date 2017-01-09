Aetna Inc. (AET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aetna has been sued by the DoJ over the Humana acquisition. The deal, which would have enhanced Aetna’s market power, now remains shrouded in uncertainty. Aetna has also been incurring losses in its public exchange business and has been exiting exchanges to avoid losses from this business. Moreover, its membership growth remains under pressure. Increasing medical benefit ratios and cessation of share buyback are also likely to hurt margins. In 2016 the stock of Aetna gained 17.9% lower than the gain of 30% logged by the Zacks categorized Medical Health Maintainence Organisation industry. Nevertheless, Aetna expects long-term growth from its Government business. Cost-reduction initiatives will also add to earnings. A strong balance sheet is another positive.”

AET has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.19 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aetna in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Aetna in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.46. 1,205,071 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. Aetna has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aetna will post $8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the third quarter worth $132,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aetna by 41.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 37.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

