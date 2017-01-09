Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

ADSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 13,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc, formerly ADS Waste Holdings, Inc, is an environmental services company providing non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services to customers in the Southeast, Midwest and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

