Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADSW. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 188,925 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.30 million. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc, formerly ADS Waste Holdings, Inc, is an environmental services company providing non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services to customers in the Southeast, Midwest and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

