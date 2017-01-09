Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (NASDAQ:AAAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) traded up 2.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 37,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Advanced Accelerator Applications has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The stock’s market cap is $1104.50 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Accelerator Applications by 153.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,336,000 after buying an additional 1,029,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Accelerator Applications by 188.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after buying an additional 947,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Advanced Accelerator Applications during the third quarter worth about $39,194,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Accelerator Applications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Accelerator Applications during the third quarter worth about $27,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

