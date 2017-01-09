Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $123,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7,181.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) opened at 169.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $177.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post $7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (commercial) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

