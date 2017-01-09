Adva Optical Netwo Npv (ADVOF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adva Optical Netwo Npv (NASDAQ:ADVOF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Adva Optical Netwo Npv an industry rank of 87 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adva Optical Netwo Npv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Adva Optical Netwo Npv (NASDAQ:ADVOF) opened at 8.18 on Wednesday. Adva Optical Netwo Npv has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 million and a PE ratio of 23.11.

