Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,045 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,434,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,649,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 41.0% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 175,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. 2,925,329 shares of the stock traded hands. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-stake-increased-by-dnb-asset-management-as/1145521.html.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.49 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.